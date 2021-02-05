Howard Capital Management Purchases 1,119 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 1.7% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management owned about 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 129.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.75. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.