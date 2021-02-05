Howard Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.