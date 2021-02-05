Howard Capital Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,916,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.02 on Friday, reaching $2,070.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,793.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

