Howard Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Howard Capital Management decreased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management owned 1.87% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,758. The company has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -199.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

