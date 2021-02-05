Howdoo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.