HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in HP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.