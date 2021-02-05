HP (NYSE:HPQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.45

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 33624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 350,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

