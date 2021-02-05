HTMLCOIN Price Up 16.1% This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $14,043.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,314.01 or 1.00329726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.94 or 0.01181429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00303196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00195743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00058592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001456 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.