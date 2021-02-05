Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.79

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 53619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

