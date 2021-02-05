Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $72.00 at 140166

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target cut by equities researchers at 140166 from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. 140166’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

