Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HEC) Stock Price Up 9%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 4,516,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,678,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,196,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,477,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,386,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.