Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 10.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) shares were up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 133,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 165,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

