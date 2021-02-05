Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $192,454.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

