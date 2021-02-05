Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of HUMRF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

