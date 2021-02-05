Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of HUMRF remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55.
About Hummingbird Resources
