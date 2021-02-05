HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $10.27 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. HUNT has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00170817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00082878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00237791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045849 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.