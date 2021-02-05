Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

