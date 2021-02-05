Huobi Token Price Hits $7.94 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $292.03 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

