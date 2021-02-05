HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $463.43 million and $156.76 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01196823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.57 or 0.06167149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 463,895,681 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.