Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

