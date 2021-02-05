Hydro Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $1.47 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.01365482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.90 or 0.07394203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00059233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.