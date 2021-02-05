Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Tops $95,818.58

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 383.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $95,818.58 and $26.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 485.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

HSN is a coin. Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,987,866 coins. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hyper Speed Network’s official website is www.hsn.link . The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

