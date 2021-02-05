HyperDAO Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $13,933.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00160315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00064687 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042678 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

