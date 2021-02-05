HyperExchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 171.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.32 million and $50,157.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

