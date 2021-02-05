Hyperion (HYN) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $13,944.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 70,920,258 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

