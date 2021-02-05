HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $20,831.48

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $20,831.48 and $2,837.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 89.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

