HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.95. 1,614,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 765,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The stock has a market cap of $229.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter worth $45,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

