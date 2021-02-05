I/O Coin Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 126.8% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $7,339.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00313301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $775.02 or 0.02009719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,675,835 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

