IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

