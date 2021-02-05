IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of IAA stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $66.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
