IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $237.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $244.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

