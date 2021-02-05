IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $235.91 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $244.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.