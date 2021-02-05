Ian Graham Sells 7,834 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.64. 770,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,811. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
