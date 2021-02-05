ichi.farm Price Tops $4.50 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00011939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $24,236.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

