Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 7,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 2.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.35. 67,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock worth $7,271,510. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

