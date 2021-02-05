Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

