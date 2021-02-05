Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,688. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.