Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 13,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 373,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

