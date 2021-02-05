Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 37,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.4% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 148,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

