ICON (ICX) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $482.64 million and approximately $98.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002133 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,881,674 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

