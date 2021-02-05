Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.95. 65,380,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 66,676,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

