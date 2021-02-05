IDEX Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $189.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.21. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.