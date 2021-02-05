IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of IFCI International Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. IFCI International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI)

IFCI International Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company intends to identify organizations that have attained thresholds of members, affiliates, and customers with electronic communication and delivery systems.

