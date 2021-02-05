IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 5.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $107.47. Approximately 235,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 185,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $521,824. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

