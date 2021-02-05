Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Cap of $131,547.53

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ignition has a total market cap of $131,547.53 and $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,395,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,382,086 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

