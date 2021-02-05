IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $715,166.21 and $34,300.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

