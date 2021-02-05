Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $214.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, hitting $202.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,901. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

