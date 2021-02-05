Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $428.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

