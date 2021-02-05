Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 48,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Illumina stock opened at $428.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.06 and a 200-day moving average of $346.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

