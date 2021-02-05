ImageCash (IMGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55,228.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $39,621.52 and approximately $55,228.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00166476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00063643 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00226878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041683 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

