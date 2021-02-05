ImageCash Price Hits $0.0068 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $34,359.38 and $94,897.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00242797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044151 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

