IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

